Germany and the United States agree to send five Patriot systems to Ukraine "as soon as possible"

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 July 2025, 15:54
The United States and Germany have agreed to provide Ukraine with five Patriot air defence systems, which are to be delivered to the battlefield as soon as possible.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at the start of the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format, which is taking place on Monday 21 July and chaired by the UK and Germany, as reported by a correspondent for European Pravda

Details: The United States and Germany have agreed to transfer five Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

"I agreed with Pete Hegseth during my trip to Washington, DC, last week that Germany will contribute to providing the five urgently-needed Patriot systems as quickly as possible," Pistorius said.

He said that "within the next few days", he would coordinate with partners "in a spirit of mutual trust" on the mechanism for implementing these plans.

"Germany will provide additional air defence systems and much-needed ammunition," the German defence minister said.

Background:

  • As reported by European Pravda, on 21 July, 52 countries participated in the Ramstein meeting which launched a 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine.
  • Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose "very severe" sanctions against Russia if it did not agree to a ceasefire by 2 September, i.e. 50 days after the announcement of the sale of state-of-the-art NATO weapons to Ukraine.
  • In July, US representatives joined the meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing for the first time.

