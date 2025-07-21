All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany and US near final agreement on Patriot systems for Ukraine – Bloomberg

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 July 2025, 18:35
Germany and US near final agreement on Patriot systems for Ukraine – Bloomberg
Patriot air defence systems. Photo: Getty Images

Germany and the United States are working out final details of a deal to supply Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: German and US officials involved in the talks are finalising the remaining aspects of the agreement on providing additional Patriot systems to Ukraine, including the timeframe for replacing the transferred weapons, sources told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement:

Under the agreement, Germany will provide Ukraine with two Patriot systems from its own stocks and will receive replacements from US industrial reserves.

The agreement could be officially announced as early as this week.

Germany has already sent three of its twelve systems to Ukraine and another two are currently deployed in Poland, so Berlin is seeking guarantees that these will be promptly replaced from the United States.

Another sign that the deal could soon be finalised is the fact that the US recently notified Switzerland that the Patriot systems it had ordered will be delivered later than planned.

The sources said the systems intended for Switzerland have a slightly different configuration, and it will take about eight months to reconfigure them. German and US negotiators are expected to discuss this issue further this week.

Background: 

  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced at the start of the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) that Germany and the US have reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems
  • Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal urged partners at the Ramstein meeting to urgently procure Patriot systems and PAC-3 missiles for Ukraine from the US.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

GermanyUSAPatriotaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
Zelenskyy names provisional date for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms death of former Interior Ministry official in Spain
All News
Germany
Germany and UK to provide Ukraine with 220,000 Gepard shells and to finance drones
Germany and the United States agree to send five Patriot systems to Ukraine "as soon as possible"
German chancellor's diplomacy helped change Trump's view on Putin
RECENT NEWS
21:08
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
20:52
Zelenskyy names provisional date for talks with Russia in Istanbul
20:10
Ukraine's defence forces hit several targets in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – video
19:42
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency says employee detained by Security Service is not Russian mole
19:38
Russians damage church and theatre in Kherson – photos
19:37
Canada to donate US$15m for Leopard 2 tank maintenance for Ukraine
19:07
UK imposes new sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
18:35
Germany and US near final agreement on Patriot systems for Ukraine – Bloomberg
18:31
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
18:21
Ukraine tests fibre-optic drones with up to 40-km range – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: