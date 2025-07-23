All Sections
Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 23 July 2025, 06:48
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,045,220 (+970) military personnel;
  • 11,041 (+3) tanks;
  • 23,037 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,722 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,446 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,199 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 47,552 (+115) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,533 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 56,041 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0)  special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Casualties
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers over past day
Ukraine's defence forces hit several targets in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – video
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
