Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 06:48
Russian forces have lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,045,220 (+970) military personnel;
- 11,041 (+3) tanks;
- 23,037 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,722 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,446 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,199 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 47,552 (+115) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,533 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 56,041 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
