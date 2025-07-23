Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,045,220 (+970) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,041 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 23,037 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 30,722 (+42) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,446 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,199 (+0) air defence systems;

421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

47,552 (+115) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,533 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

56,041 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

