Total of 167 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians on battlefield, 74 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 23 July 2025, 08:24
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 167 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, including 74 on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 23 July

Details: In total, 167 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks. The Russians also carried out 15 airstrikes, deploying 28 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 293 artillery attacks, including three with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attempted once to breach the defensive lines near the village of Zapadne.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled attacks near the settlements of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 21 attacks, trying to break through the defence near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, Yampolivka, Torske and towards Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops attempted to advance four times near Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, one combat engagement took place near Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 74 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukraiinka, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Dachne and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched nine attacks near Voskresenka, Yalta, Piddubne and Zelene Pole.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces made seven unsuccessful attempts to assault Ukrainian positions.

On the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, no combat clashes were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

