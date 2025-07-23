All Sections
Soon to turn 60, Ukraine's commander-in-chief Syrskyi says he has no plans to retire

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 23 July 2025, 11:43
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: WP

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has revealed that he has no plans to retire despite reaching official retirement age.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with The Washington Post

Details: The publication notes that Syrskyi will turn 60 – the official retirement age – on 26 July.

However, the commander-in-chief laughed off suggestions about a possible resignation.

He said he can do 100 push-ups without stopping – despite the fact that, as his aides point out, he barely sleeps.

Syrskyi also emphasised that he is driven by his awareness of his personal role in protecting Ukrainian citizens: "I understand that I have to do more and better".

The Washington Post reports that his aides expect Syrskyi to mark his 60th birthday on the front line. He smiled in response: "That’s up to God and my president".

