Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office

Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, has announced that she is stepping down after almost two years in the position.

Source: Kateryna Chernohorenko on Facebook

Quote from Chernohorenko: "This was the toughest and most responsible job of my life, [with] the coolest team who feared no challenge, generated new ideas, and have implemented a completely different approach to service transformation."

Advertisement:

Details: Chernohorenko did not elaborate on the reasons for her resignation or her future plans.

However, she noted that during her time at the Ministry of Defence, tools have been created "that strengthen defence and deliver efficiency, humanity and freedom of choice". These included the Reserve+ and Army+ systems, the DELTA combat platform, the DOT-Chain logistics solution, the launch of a space programme, the strengthening of cyber defence, and international partnerships.

Chernohorenko thanked Defence Minister Rustem Umierov for his confidence in her, and her team for working 16-hour days and caring about users' problems.

Quote from Chernohorenko: "We have set high standards for efficiency, and I sincerely hope that subsequent chief digital transformation officers will continue to move forward at the same pace. With a team like this, we can’t afford to slow down. Something remarkable has happened — the Ministry of Defence can no longer avoid digitalisation."

Background:

On 18 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former defence minister Rustem Umierov as Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Referring to Umierov's tasks in this role, Zelenskyy also emphasised the need to "intensify negotiation efforts" with Russia. "The implementation of the agreements reached at the second meeting in Istanbul is currently underway. We need more momentum in this process," he said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!