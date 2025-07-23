All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy urged to repeal law restricting anti-corruption institutions

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 23 July 2025, 13:01
Zelenskyy urged to repeal law restricting anti-corruption institutions
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

The business community, civil society organisations and think tanks have appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to repeal a law that will end the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

Source: a statement by the CEO Club Ukraine

Details: In a statement, the CEO Club Ukraine has noted that the controversial bill No. 12414, which has been passed by the Verkhovna Rada, destroys the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, turning them into subdivisions of the unreformed and politically dependent prosecutor's office, as well as significantly limiting the effectiveness of these bodies, depriving them of the ability to maintain the confidentiality of investigations.

Advertisement:

"In essence, this implies the destruction of one of the key factors that keep the door to the European Union open for Ukraine and ensure the trust and support of our European partners, which is vital in times of war," the statement said.

Among other things, the CEO Club Ukraine noted that this creates grounds for rolling back existing achievements in terms of European integration and greatly increases the financial risks for Ukraine.

"Knowing the position of our European partners, we regard the current events as a disruption of the path towards European integration that has been paid for not only by the hundreds of lives of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, but also the many thousands of lives of the heroes of the ATO and later the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the full-scale war," the statement said. [The ATO or Anti-Terrorist Operation is a term used from 2014 to 2018 to identify combat actions in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists – ed.]

The statement continued: "Together with the disruption of the reboot of the Economic Security Bureau and the High Qualification Commission of Judges, and the application of politically motivated selective justice to civil society activists, military personnel, journalists, etc., this creates a feeling of returning to 2013, when Ukraine's geopolitical and civilisational choice had not yet been made."

The full list of signatories is available here.

Background: On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the controversial bill No. 12414, which limits the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law despite appeals from activists, concern from the European Union, and mass protests in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
Zelenskyy in night address touches on controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence but ignores protests
Zelenskyy signs controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
All News
EU
EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession
European Union planned to open first cluster with Ukraine, but decision was postponed – details emerge
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration defends controversial crackdown on anti-corruption bodies
RECENT NEWS
16:07
Confiscation on hold: why the process of transferring Russian assets to Ukraine has slowed down
15:51
Ukraine's Servant of the People faction calls for constructive talks amidst crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
15:37
Russia attacks Ukrainian Railways' power system, repairs underway
15:31
Zaporizhzhia Oblast unveils first anti-drone tunnel on Orikhiv highway
15:17
Criminal proceedings opened into the beating of National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer during searches – Ukraine's prosecutor general
15:15
Ukraine ready to buy all interceptor drones from domestic producers
15:10
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
15:09
Ukraine stays on EU track, Ukraine's Eurointegration minister says amidst concerns over anti-corruption agencies' independence
14:15
EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession
14:14
German foreign minister says limiting independence of anti-corruption bodies will complicate Ukraine's path to EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: