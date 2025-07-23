All Sections
Ukraine ready to buy all interceptor drones from domestic producers

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 23 July 2025, 15:15
Ukraine ready to buy all interceptor drones from domestic producers
Ukraine is ready to buy out the entire volume of interceptor drones that Ukrainian companies can produce by the end of the year.

Source: First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov following a meeting with drone manufacturers and Ukraine's largest volunteer foundations

Quote: "We discussed the topic of interceptor drones in detail. We are working together to protect Ukrainian skies and find a response to the Russian Shahed drone terror. The state is ready to contract everything that companies can produce by the end of the year."

Details: He noted that volunteers and charitable foundations are also actively purchasing interceptors and investing in training pilot crews.

The First Deputy Prime Minister added that the meeting also discussed logistics and delivery of FPV drones to the frontline.

Background: For the first time, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of government orders for scientists who will create 22 scientific developments.

