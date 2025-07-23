Criminal proceedings opened into the beating of National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer during searches – Ukraine's prosecutor general

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the beating of an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) during searches on 21 July. Investigative actions are currently underway.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent at a briefing by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in Kyiv

Quote: "I learnt that one of the NABU employees came to the Solomianskyi District Police Department to write a statement [about the beating he received during searches – UP]. I told him to register criminal proceedings regarding the fact that Security Service of Ukraine officers may have caused bodily harm during the investigation."

Details: Kravchenko confirmed that investigative actions are currently underway, and all those involved in the incident have been taken in for questioning by law enforcement officers.

Background:

On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine.

The head of NABU, Semen Kryvonos, reported that three NABU employees were injured during the searches on 21 July, but were prevented from documenting their injuries.

