Criminal proceedings opened into the beating of National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer during searches – Ukraine's prosecutor general

Anhelina Strashkulych, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 23 July 2025, 15:17
Criminal proceedings opened into the beating of National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer during searches – Ukraine's prosecutor general
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. Photo: UP

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the beating of an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) during searches on 21 July. Investigative actions are currently underway.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent at a briefing by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in Kyiv

Quote: "I learnt that one of the NABU employees came to the Solomianskyi District Police Department to write a statement [about the beating he received during searches – UP]. I told him to register criminal proceedings regarding the fact that Security Service of Ukraine officers may have caused bodily harm during the investigation."

Details: Kravchenko confirmed that investigative actions are currently underway, and all those involved in the incident have been taken in for questioning by law enforcement officers.

Background:

  • On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine.
  • The head of NABU, Semen Kryvonos, reported that three NABU employees were injured during the searches on 21 July, but were prevented from documenting their injuries. 

