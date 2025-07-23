Ukraine launches production of laser systems to revolutionise grenade launcher training

The Ministry of Defence has greenlit a Ukrainian laser simulator system to train soldiers with grenade launchers, as announced by the Main Directorate of Support for the Lifecycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, as reported by Mezha Media, an IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: These laser simulators are a cutting-edge tool in training grenade launcher crews to handle RPG-7s.

"The device is crafted as a mock ammunition, fitted onto a grenade launcher. Its range for striking virtual targets mirrors the firing distance of an RPG-7. The simulator can be used for practice in pre-firing preparation, aiming, shooting and adherence to safety protocols. It also features a function that simulates damage from a jet stream," the Ministry of Defence stated.

The ministry added that the device seamlessly integrates with other simulator types, paving the way for comprehensive training solutions.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence codified a training kit for shooting skills. Developed by a Ukrainian company, this kit facilitates dynamic, scenario-based training of personnel’s practical actions across diverse tactical settings.

