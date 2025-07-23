All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine launches production of laser systems to revolutionise grenade launcher training

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 23 July 2025, 17:32
Ukraine launches production of laser systems to revolutionise grenade launcher training
Stock Photo

The Ministry of Defence has greenlit a Ukrainian laser simulator system to train soldiers with grenade launchers, as announced by the Main Directorate of Support for the Lifecycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, as reported by Mezha Media, an IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: These laser simulators are a cutting-edge tool in training grenade launcher crews to handle RPG-7s.

Advertisement:

"The device is crafted as a mock ammunition, fitted onto a grenade launcher. Its range for striking virtual targets mirrors the firing distance of an RPG-7. The simulator can be used for practice in pre-firing preparation, aiming, shooting and adherence to safety protocols. It also features a function that simulates damage from a jet stream," the Ministry of Defence stated.

The ministry added that the device seamlessly integrates with other simulator types, paving the way for comprehensive training solutions.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence codified a training kit for shooting skills. Developed by a Ukrainian company, this kit facilitates dynamic, scenario-based training of personnel’s practical actions across diverse tactical settings.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's former minister for European integration says EU accession talks still realistic
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
Ukraine's Prosecutor General claims no role in expanding his control over anti-corruption agencies
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will insist on immediate and full ceasefire in Istanbul talks
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
All News
Armed Forces
Lithuania purchases over 2,500 drones for Ukraine's Armed Forces – photos
Ukraine repels 80 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and other fronts, 176 clashes recorded – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's Azov corps seeks recruits to counter Shahed drone threat
RECENT NEWS
19:18
Zelenskyy promises to submit bill to guarantee "independence of anti-corruption institutions"
19:13
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine begin in 17 cities – photos
18:55
Ukrainian officials respond with humour to photos of anti-Hungarian graffiti sent to Hungarian media – photo
18:32
Estonia expresses concern over Ukraine's crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
18:31
EXPLAINERWhy the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine is on hold again
18:23
Ukraine's former minister for European integration says EU accession talks still realistic
18:04
Russia may leverage public disturbance in Ukraine over crackdown on anti-corruption agencies, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says
17:39
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
17:32
Ukraine launches production of laser systems to revolutionise grenade launcher training
17:19
Putin allows Russians to run for office and vote in Belarus, Belarusians granted same rights in Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: