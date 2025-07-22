All Sections
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 July 2025, 14:54
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Photo: Getty Images

European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said that the European Union is not going to raise the issue of suspending financial assistance to Ukraine over actions against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO)

Source: Mercier in response to a question from European Pravda

Details: He said that "it’s not a discussion at this stage".

Mercier explained that when it comes to the financial support provided by the EU to Ukraine, there are a number of decision systems and control mechanisms that could theoretically be applied.

"I mean, they are safeguards that we have. Once we get there, I mean, we'll see if we ever get there," said the European Commission spokesman.

At the same time, the official noted that the EU is concerned about the situation with NABU and SAPO.

On 21 July, ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries expressed concern over the investigative actions of the Security Service of Ukraine against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Background: Before that, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) dependent on the decisions of the Prosecutor General. Currently, these are independent anti-corruption institutions.

EUNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecution
