Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 07:40
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Fire being launched. Photo: the 55th Artillery Brigade

Russian forces have lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,046,270 (+1,050) military personnel;
  • 11,046 (+5) tanks;
  • 23,047 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,746 (+24) artillery systems;
  • 1,446 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,199 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 47,638 (+86) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,533 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 56,137 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0)  special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

