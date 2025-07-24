All Sections
Ukrainian PM meets with G7 ambassadors amid criticism over threats to anti-corruption bodies' independence

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 24 July 2025, 08:56
Ukrainian PM meets with G7 ambassadors amid criticism over threats to anti-corruption bodies' independence
Photo: Facebook of Yuliia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has spoken about a meeting of the Ukrainian government team with the G7 countries' ambassadors regarding anti-corruption policy.

Source: Svyrydenko on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukrainian government officials met with the G7 countries' ambassadors to discuss anti-corruption policy on Wednesday 23 July. Svyrydenko emphasised that the Ukrainian government is committed to zero tolerance for corruption.

She noted that on the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had made a decision to submit a new draft law, adding it "will not only eliminate all existing discrepancies but also strengthen the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure".

Quote from Svyrydenko: "It is particularly important that these changes will make any influence from the enemy and any interference in the work of law enforcement agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine [NABU] and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office [SAPO], impossible.

We are sincerely grateful to our partners from the G7 countries for their trust, principled stance and support." 

Details: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová was also present at the meeting. She noted that the effectiveness of NABU and SAPO is a key part of Ukraine’s path to the EU.

Background

  • On 23 July, the European Commission expressed deep concern over the adoption of a law that makes NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general and requested an explanation from Kyiv at the highest level.
  • Members of the European Parliament believe that Kyiv has jeopardised both further aid to Ukraine and its EU accession prospects.
  • On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage from the public and international partners over the actions targeting anti-corruption institutions, promising to submit his own draft law to guarantee their independence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

