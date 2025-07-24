All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies is key to Ukraine's path to the EU – EU ambassador

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 06:13
Effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies is key to Ukraine's path to the EU – EU ambassador
Katarína Mathernová. Photo: Mathernová on Facebook

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, following a meeting with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, has emphasised that the effectiveness of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) is an important part of Ukraine's path towards the EU.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook

Details: Mathernová said she had spent three days in meetings and consultations with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities as well as EU and G7 partners.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today [on 23 July] we closed the working day late, with a constructive meeting with new Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka. We met shortly after President Zelenskyy's announcement of the preparation of a new law that will address cooperation among law enforcement agencies and establishment of independence of anti-corruption agencies NABU & SAPO.

Effectiveness of these institutions is an important part of Ukraine’s path to the EU."

Background: On the evening of 23 July, Svyrydenko reported that the government team had met with the G7 countries’ ambassadors to discuss anti-corruption policy.

Background: 

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed. The protests continued on 23 July.
  • On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy pledged to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will "ensure the strength of the rule of law system" and preserve "all the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecution
Advertisement:
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos
US congresswoman spreads lie that Kyiv protests are due to Zelenskyy's refusal to make deal with Russia
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies welcome Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
All News
EU
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration assures Europe that reforms for EU accession remain priority for Ukraine
Ukraine's former minister for European integration says EU accession talks still realistic
Ukraine stays on EU track, Ukraine's Eurointegration minister says amidst concerns over anti-corruption agencies' independence
RECENT NEWS
11:17
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
11:07
Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives
10:41
G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance
10:14
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
09:35
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
08:56
Ukrainian PM meets with G7 ambassadors amid criticism over threats to anti-corruption bodies' independence
08:38
Trump in contact with Senate regarding sanctions against Russia, but wants to make decision himself – White House
08:19
Russians launch 61 assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:55
China supplies Russia with drone engines under guise of refrigerators – Reuters
07:40
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: