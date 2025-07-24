Effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies is key to Ukraine's path to the EU – EU ambassador

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, following a meeting with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, has emphasised that the effectiveness of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) is an important part of Ukraine's path towards the EU.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook

Details: Mathernová said she had spent three days in meetings and consultations with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities as well as EU and G7 partners.

Quote: "Today [on 23 July] we closed the working day late, with a constructive meeting with new Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka. We met shortly after President Zelenskyy's announcement of the preparation of a new law that will address cooperation among law enforcement agencies and establishment of independence of anti-corruption agencies NABU & SAPO.

Effectiveness of these institutions is an important part of Ukraine’s path to the EU."

Background: On the evening of 23 July, Svyrydenko reported that the government team had met with the G7 countries’ ambassadors to discuss anti-corruption policy.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed. The protests continued on 23 July.

On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy pledged to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will "ensure the strength of the rule of law system" and preserve "all the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".

