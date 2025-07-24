Estonian foreign minister on attacks against Ukraine: Russia continues its path of terror

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has condemned the large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on the night of 23-24 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing Margus Tsahkna on X (Twitter)

Details: Tsahkna highlighted that a 28-day-old baby was injured in the Russian strikes on Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Less than a month on this Earth, and already injured by a guided aerial bomb dropped on your [Ukrainian – ed.] city, in a residential neighborhood."

Quote: "All of this is because Russia continues its path of terror and destruction – rejecting, yet again just yesterday, a proposal for an immediate and full ceasefire."

Background:

The centre of Kharkiv was struck with guided aerial bombs by Russian forces on 24 July. A high-rise building was hit, and there are people trapped under the rubble.

According to the latest information, 41 people, including six children, were injured in the Russian attacks on Kharkiv. One business that was hit by a guided bomb has been virtually destroyed.

In response to the attack, Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braže emphasised that Russia seeks nothing but destruction and war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!