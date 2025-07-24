All Sections
Estonian foreign minister on attacks against Ukraine: Russia continues its path of terror

Oleh PavliukThursday, 24 July 2025, 19:57
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has condemned the large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on the night of 23-24 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing Margus Tsahkna on X (Twitter)

Details: Tsahkna highlighted that a 28-day-old baby was injured in the Russian strikes on Kharkiv.

Quote: "Less than a month on this Earth, and already injured by a guided aerial bomb dropped on your [Ukrainian – ed.] city, in a residential neighborhood."

Quote: "All of this is because Russia continues its path of terror and destruction – rejecting, yet again just yesterday, a proposal for an immediate and full ceasefire."

Background:

  • The centre of Kharkiv was struck with guided aerial bombs by Russian forces on 24 July. A high-rise building was hit, and there are people trapped under the rubble.
  • According to the latest information, 41 people, including six children, were injured in the Russian attacks on Kharkiv. One business that was hit by a guided bomb has been virtually destroyed.
  • In response to the attack, Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braže emphasised that Russia seeks nothing but destruction and war.

KharkivattackRusso-Ukrainian warEstonia
