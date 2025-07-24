All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 July 2025, 11:17
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
Smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have just carried out a strike with guided aerial bombs on the centre of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Early reports from Terekhov indicated that the Russians had launched two guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city were damaged.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: social media

Initially, Terekhov reported that one of the bombs had hit a multi-storey residential building and that people were trapped under the rubble. The second bomb struck a business, where a fire broke out. No casualties were reported.

He later clarified that the strike had occurred near the multi-storey residential building and about 15 cars were burning at the scene.

Three people have been injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that one of those injured was a 27-year-old woman.

Background: On the night of 20-21 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv using Shahed drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: 33 injured – photos, video
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos
All News
Kharkiv
Explosions heard in Kharkiv as city comes under large-scale Russian drone attack
Russian drone strike destroys Arabesky Theatre in Kharkiv, all property lost in fire
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv rises to three
RECENT NEWS
14:14
EXPLAINERWhat Tusk's government shake-up means for Ukraine
13:01
Russian forces strike railway rolling stock to block access to Odesa ports
12:56
EXPLAINERWhy the 'NABU law' halts Ukraine's path to EU membership and whether Zelenskyy was aware of the consequences
12:51
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:34
Merz and Macron plan "intensive discussion" of anti-corruption efforts with Zelenskyy
12:00
Ukraine's air defence downs 90 drones and one missile, 13 drones and three missiles hit
11:58
German foreign minister cautious about sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine
11:17
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: 33 injured – photos, video
11:07
Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives
10:41
G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: