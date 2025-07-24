Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured

Russian forces have just carried out a strike with guided aerial bombs on the centre of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Early reports from Terekhov indicated that the Russians had launched two guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: social media

Initially, Terekhov reported that one of the bombs had hit a multi-storey residential building and that people were trapped under the rubble. The second bomb struck a business, where a fire broke out. No casualties were reported.

He later clarified that the strike had occurred near the multi-storey residential building and about 15 cars were burning at the scene.

Three people have been injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that one of those injured was a 27-year-old woman.

Background: On the night of 20-21 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv using Shahed drones.

