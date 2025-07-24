Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Forty-one people, including six children, have been injured in Kharkiv in a Russian attack with two guided aerial bombs. One business hit by a bomb has been virtually destroyed.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Kharkiv continues dealing with the aftermath of the enemy’s strike with two guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Details: As of 17:00, updated data shows that the number of casualties has risen to 41 people. Among them are six children: four girls aged 28 days and 1, 10 and 17 years old, as well as two boys aged 2 months and 17 years old.

Currently, six people remain in hospitals, including two children: a 17-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl, both in a moderate condition. One woman is in a serious condition."

Syniehubov reported significant destruction. The State Emergency Service, National Police and emergency medical teams are working at the scene.

Early reports indicate that five residential buildings, a municipal facility and 25 vehicles were damaged. Seven cars burnt out.

One business hit by the bomb was effectively destroyed. Due to a timely response after the air-raid warning was issued, people managed to evacuate the building in time.

Background: On 24 July, Russian forces carried out a strike with guided aerial bombs on the centre of the city of Kharkiv.

