Man killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 July 2025, 19:24
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper

A 32-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack on Odesa on the night of 23-24 July.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, a man was killed in the overnight Russian drone attack on Odesa. Emergency workers have just retrieved his body from under the rubble of a multi-storey residential building. He was 32 years old."

Details: Dismantling of structural elements of the building is ongoing at the scene of the attack.

Background: On the night of 23-24 July, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa, destroying a nine-storey residential building and damaging the Pryvoz market, architectural landmarks and other civilian infrastructure. Huge fires broke out in the city, and four people were injured.

casualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
casualties
