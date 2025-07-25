All Sections
Kherson is effectively being encircled by drones – local journalist

Olha Kyrylenko, Olga KatsimonFriday, 25 July 2025, 01:25
Kherson is effectively being encircled by drones – local journalist
A car burned by a drone on the Kherson–Mykolaiv highway. Photo: Ivan Antypenko/Facebook

Russian drones are actively attacking the access roads to Kherson, particularly the Mykolaiv–Kherson motorway, trying to encircle the city with drones.

Source: journalist from Kherson Ivan Antypenko

Details: Antypenko said that throughout July, Russian drones have been systematically attacking several sections of the road. A truck has been destroyed, and several civilian cars have been damaged. Burnt out vehicles hit by drones have been recorded on the Kherson–Mykolaiv motorway.

Quote: "The enemy clearly wants to take control of this road, since a large section of the Marianske–Beryslav road or the road to Snihurivka is already under their control. This means we are effectively losing a significant part of the right bank. I am referring to civilian activity, which still seemed possible in 2023."

The situation is further complicated by constant strikes on Kherson itself and the surrounding villages. There are no districts in the city untouched by FPV drones.

Farmers have been unable to harvest crops due to the attacks, and both fields and equipment have been destroyed. As the journalist said, the city and roads lack basic protection – even the simplest measures, such as nets against FPV drones, have not been installed.

Quote: "We had more than a year to react and calculate a possible scenario where the enemy would expand the UAV attack zone. Yes, there are EW systems, and there are mobile units that shoot down drones. They are doing a lot. But it turned out not to be enough. The Russians attack from the air every day. Today, Kherson is effectively encircled by drones, and entering, exiting, and staying in the city is becoming increasingly dangerous."

Background: On 24 July, the Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on the central part of Kherson. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, and one person was injured.

