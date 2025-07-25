Anti-corruption agencies recorded voice of Zelenskyy's former business partner in flat where Zelenskyy celebrated his birthday

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), while conducting surveillance in a flat where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated his birthday five years ago, recorded the voice of Timur Mindich, a businessman and co-owner of Kvartal 95, the Ukrainian production company Volodymyr Zelenskyy founded before he became president.

Source: an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources in business circles said that employees of NABU and SAPO "managed to record Mindich in a flat at the same address where the president’s birthday celebration took place five years ago".

The sources also claim that the recordings may feature the president himself. However, law enforcement agencies have released no information about the tapes, so it remains unclear whether Mindich’s conversations involved any corrupt dealings.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing an influential source in anti-corruption agencies, reported that NABU and SAPO were preparing a notice of suspicion for Mindich. This source also linked the president’s recent pushback against anti-corruption agencies – which began earlier this week and triggered protests in the streets – to this investigation.

"In general, we believe they acted preventively because they found out that NABU was preparing a notice of suspicion for Timur Mindich," the source told Ukrainska Pravda.

