All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Anti-corruption agencies recorded voice of Zelenskyy's former business partner in flat where Zelenskyy celebrated his birthday

Mykhailo Tkach, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 July 2025, 10:25
Anti-corruption agencies recorded voice of Zelenskyy's former business partner in flat where Zelenskyy celebrated his birthday
Timur Mindich. Photo: Nashigroshi

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), while conducting surveillance in a flat where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated his birthday five years ago, recorded the voice of Timur Mindich, a businessman and co-owner of Kvartal 95, the Ukrainian production company Volodymyr Zelenskyy founded before he became president.

Source: an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources in business circles said that employees of NABU and SAPO "managed to record Mindich in a flat at the same address where the president’s birthday celebration took place five years ago".

Advertisement:

The sources also claim that the recordings may feature the president himself. However, law enforcement agencies have released no information about the tapes, so it remains unclear whether Mindich’s conversations involved any corrupt dealings.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing an influential source in anti-corruption agencies, reported that NABU and SAPO were preparing a notice of suspicion for Mindich. This source also linked the president’s recent pushback against anti-corruption agencies – which began earlier this week and triggered protests in the streets – to this investigation.
  • "In general, we believe they acted preventively because they found out that NABU was preparing a notice of suspicion for Timur Mindich," the source told Ukrainska Pravda.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyycorruptionNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Zelenskyy asserts he does not want to risk Ukraine's European future
Zelenskyy amid third day of protests: It is important that Ukrainians respond to all events with such dignity
RECENT NEWS
14:53
Krakow launches investigation into Pole fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda
14:42
EXPLAINERWhy the attack on NABU will have long-term consequences and how to fix the situation
14:24
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
13:31
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured
13:29
Kremlin doubts meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can be achieved in 30 days
13:18
Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: