Another group of Ukrainian children brought back from Russian occupation

Another group of Ukrainian children has been brought back from Russian occupation.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: Among them is a 5-year-old boy taken forcibly from his mother and deported to the Russian Federation, as well as a young man grappling with psychological issues stemming from the Russian invasion.

Thirteen-year-old Olena, who was forced to attend a Russian school during occupation, has returned to Ukraine. Instead of being enrolled in the 6th grade (for 11/12 year-olds), she was placed in the 3rd grade (for 8/9 year-olds) and prohibited from speaking Ukrainian. She is being raised by her father, who was arrested, beaten and falsely accused of violence when they attempted to flee.

Five-year-old Nazar, taken to the Russian Federation against his mother’s wishes, is now back home. The boy is smiling and playing with her once more.

Seventeen-year-old Viktor has also been returned to his homeland. Overwhelmed by the pressures of occupation, he withdrew into himself and fell into depression. He is now undergoing psychological rehabilitation.

Seven-year-old Serhii was also rescued. In the occupied territory, his father was seized by the Russian military at a checkpoint, beaten and interrogated for over two hours. Realising the peril, the family resolved to escape. Upon reaching safe territory, Serhii nestled close to his mother and whispered: "Mum, is Ukraine no longer a secret now?"

Previously: A group of Ukrainian teenagers, including several 17-year-old boys who endured interrogations and searches, were brought back from the occupied territories.

