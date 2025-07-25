All Sections
Ukrainian defenders liberate Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 25 July 2025, 23:11
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The 225th Separate Assault Regiment has completed clearing and securing the village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast. Previously, the unit took part in the liberation of Andriivka.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState reported that during the liberation, the Russians had suffered heavy losses: a battalion of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade, a battalion of the 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade and a battalion of the 30th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade.

Background: On 14 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the defence forces are succeeding in driving Russian troops out of the border areas of Sumy Oblast and that the village of Andriivka had been liberated.

