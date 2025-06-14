All Sections
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 June 2025, 20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Border area of Sumy Oblast as of 13 June. The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the defence forces are succeeding in driving Russian troops out of the border areas of Sumy Oblast, and that the village of Andriivka has been liberated.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi gave a report on the situation on the front and our active operations. Special and significant attention was paid to the Pokrovsk front and our Sumy Oblast – the border districts of our Sumy Oblast. We are managing to drive Russian forces out of there. I thank all our units who are truly delivering results.

Based on the past few days, special gratitude goes to the soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment – namely for their offensive actions in the border area of Sumy Oblast and for the liberation, in particular, of Andriivka."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that active operations are ongoing on Russian territory on the Kursk front.

Background: 

  • On the night of 3-4 June, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, updated its data and reported that Russian forces had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.
  • On 14 June, Zelenskyy stated that fighting was ongoing along the border on the Sumy front and that the Russians had been halted there.

ZelenskyySumy Oblast
