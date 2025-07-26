Fires break out in Zaporizhzhia district due to Russian drone attack – photos
A Russian drone attack has caused fires in the Zaporizhzhia district.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Several fires have been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia district following a Russian attack.
A non-residential building was hit."
Details: After 02:00, Fedorov reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
He also said that air defence was responding.
Updated: Fedorov confirmed in the morning that the Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast with nine Shahed drones.
He added that the fires that broke out as a result of the Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia district had been extinguished.
He also said that a warehouse belonging to a farming business had been damaged and a house destroyed in the Polohy district.
Later, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration published photos of the aftermath of the attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
