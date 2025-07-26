Fires break out in Zaporizhzhia district due to Russian drone attack – photos

A Russian drone attack has caused fires in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Several fires have been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia district following a Russian attack.

A non-residential building was hit."

Details: After 02:00, Fedorov reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

He also said that air defence was responding.

Updated: Fedorov confirmed in the morning that the Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast with nine Shahed drones.

He added that the fires that broke out as a result of the Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia district had been extinguished.

He also said that a warehouse belonging to a farming business had been damaged and a house destroyed in the Polohy district.

Later, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration published photos of the aftermath of the attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Damaged roof Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Damage caused by the Russians Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Damaged roof Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

