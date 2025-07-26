A Su-27UB combat training fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces was destroyed at the Armavir airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation on the night of 25-26 July.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Local residents reported that following an explosion and fire at the airfield, communication in the surrounding settlements was disrupted.

Armavir Airport primarily serves to train cadets of the Krasnodar Higher Aviation School of Pilots.

Defence Intelligence highlights that internal resistance to the Kremlin regime across the Russian Federation continues to grow.

Quote: "Every crime against the Ukrainian people will face due retribution."

