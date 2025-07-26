Mariupol teen brought back to Ukraine after three years in Russia

A teenage girl from Mariupol who lived in Russia for three years has been brought back to Ukraine. She continued studying at a Ukrainian school online, even in Russia.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA on Facebook

Details: The girl and her family fled Mariupol in 2022, when the city was under occupation. Even amidst a perilous and hostile environment in the Russian Federation, she continued her education at a Ukrainian school online.

"Before reaching adulthood, she began devising a plan to return to her homeland – and she finally succeeded. Today, she is safe on the territory of free Ukraine," states the humanitarian organisation.

Her return was facilitated by the efforts of Bring Kids Back UA and the assistance of the Helping to Leave team.

"We won’t stop until every child and every teenager comes home to the people who are waiting for them," Bring Kids Back UA affirms.

Background: Earlier, a group of Ukrainian children was brought back from Russian occupation. Among them is a five-year-old boy taken forcibly from his mother and deported to the Russian Federation, as well as a young man grappling with psychological issues stemming from the Russian invasion.

