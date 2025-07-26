Russian drones injure seven civilians in Kherson Oblast, including a child

Russian troops launched drone attacks on civilians in Kherson Oblast on 26 July, injuring seven civilians, including a child.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 46-year-old man was injured in an attack on Antonivka. He sustained a blast injury, along with shrapnel wounds to his lower leg and back, after a drone dropped explosives. He was hospitalised.

Another attack occurred in the village of Bilozerka, where Russian forces targeted a civilian car. A 53-year-old man was hurt, suffering blast injuries and head injuries, concussion, contusion and numerous shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms and legs. He was hospitalised and remains under doctors’ supervision.

The Russians launched another artillery attack on Bilozerka at around 16:00. Three local residents were injured. A 66-year-old woman and two men aged 32 and 59 were taken to hospital with blast injuries. Doctors are currently examining them.

On the evening of 26 July, a 27-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son were injured during a Russian strike on the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast. The child suffered blast injuries and head injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the face, arms and legs. He was admitted to hospital, where he is being monitored by doctors and receiving the treatment he needs. His mother was also found to have suffered a blast injury.

Background: On 26 July, three people were killed and 21 others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

