Ukrainian forces take out Russian colonel in Kharkiv strike
Saturday, 26 July 2025, 20:42
Ukraine’s defence forces have killed Colonel Lebedev, commander of the 83rd Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces.
Source: Khortytsia Joint Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram
Details: According to operational information, Lebedev was killed on the Velykyi Burluk front in Kharkiv Oblast, where he directly oversaw the assault actions of the Russian forces.
Background: On the night of 25-26 July, a Su-27UB combat training fighter belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces was destroyed at the Armavir airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.
