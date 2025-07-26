All Sections
Ukrainian forces take out Russian colonel in Kharkiv strike

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 26 July 2025, 20:42
Ukrainian forces take out Russian colonel in Kharkiv strike
Ammunition. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces have killed Colonel Lebedev, commander of the 83rd Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces.

Source: Khortytsia Joint Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram

Details: According to operational information, Lebedev was killed on the Velykyi Burluk front in Kharkiv Oblast, where he directly oversaw the assault actions of the Russian forces.

Background: On the night of 25-26 July, a Su-27UB combat training fighter belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces was destroyed at the Armavir airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Russo-Ukrainian warRussia
