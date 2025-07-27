Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 27 July 2025, 07:14
Russian forces have lost 920 soldiers killed and wounded and one tank over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,049,250 (+920) military personnel;
- 11,057 (+1) tanks;
- 23,063 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,822 (+10) artillery systems;
- 1,449 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,201 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 48,158 (+199) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,546 (+11) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 56,493 (+122) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!