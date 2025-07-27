Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day

Tank firing. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Russian forces have lost 920 soldiers killed and wounded and one tank over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,049,250 (+920) military personnel;

11,057 (+1) tanks;

23,063 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;

30,822 (+10) artillery systems;

1,449 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,201 (+0) air defence systems;

421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

48,158 (+199) operational-tactical UAVs;

3,546 (+11) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

56,493 (+122) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

