Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 07:14
Tank firing. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Russian forces have lost 920 soldiers killed and wounded and one tank over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,049,250 (+920) military personnel;
  • 11,057 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,063 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,822 (+10) artillery systems;
  • 1,449 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,201 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 48,158 (+199) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,546 (+11) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 56,493 (+122) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

