All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 10:45
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
Shahed drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched 83 drones against Ukraine on the night of 26-27 July, of which 78 were shot down or disappeared from radar. 

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian military reported five drone strikes across three locations, as well as the fall of debris in two sites.

Advertisement:

Background: Late on the evening of 26 July, the Russian forces once again targeted Kharkiv with attack drones, sparking fires.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
Russia cancels Navy Day parade for first time, Putin visits St Petersburg anyway – video
Russia edges towards Pokrovsk semi-encirclement in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
Hungarian PM slams Ukraine EU integration, alleges war spillover
Trump losing patience with Russia, US secretary of state says
Drones strike Russian Oktyabrskyi railway substation, disrupt train movement – videos
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia launch 235 aerial assets on Ukraine: 10 missiles and 25 UAVs reached their targets
Ukraine's air defence downs 90 drones and one missile, 13 drones and three missiles hit
Russia attacks Ukraine with 71 drones, 26 hits recorded
RECENT NEWS
15:31
Zelenskyy slaps sanctions on 95 Russian military-linked entities
15:04
Ukraine expects EU's 19th sanctions package to target Russian shadow fleet and military-industrial complex
14:48
Russia cancels Navy Day parade for first time, Putin visits St Petersburg anyway – video
14:03
Russia edges towards Pokrovsk semi-encirclement in Donetsk Oblast
12:39
Russians launch drones on Odesa
11:54
IOC outlines conditions for allowing Russians to take part in 2026 Olympics
11:14
Two killed in Stepnohirsk as Russian strike destroys home
10:45
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
09:47
Hungarian PM slams Ukraine EU integration, alleges war spillover
08:59
Russian attacks kill two, injure 16 in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: