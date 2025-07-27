Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight

The Russians launched 83 drones against Ukraine on the night of 26-27 July, of which 78 were shot down or disappeared from radar.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian military reported five drone strikes across three locations, as well as the fall of debris in two sites.

Background: Late on the evening of 26 July, the Russian forces once again targeted Kharkiv with attack drones, sparking fires.

