Russia edges towards Pokrovsk semi-encirclement in Donetsk Oblast

The Russian army has undertaken a significant advance on the Russo-Ukrainian front in Donetsk Oblast between the cities of Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk, with the goal of bypassing Pokrovsk's eastern defences and semi-encircling the city.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on air during Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne broadcast

Details: Trehubov reported that the advance of Russian troops was recorded between Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk.

Quote from Trehubov: "On the Pokrovsk front, there is still a certain advancement on their part – partial wedging between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. They are trying to expand it, while our troops are trying to kill and destroy as much manpower and equipment as possible, slow down the offensive and push them back…

… The storming of the city does not make sense now, because the Russians have already learned what happens if you storm cities like this head-on. Despite all the strength they now have, repeating the ‘meat-grinder assaults’ that occurred in Mariupol and Bakhmut, they still don’t have enough people now.

They will simply be completely wasted. Therefore, they are trying to take the city into partial encirclement."

