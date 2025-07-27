All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia edges towards Pokrovsk semi-encirclement in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 14:03
Russia edges towards Pokrovsk semi-encirclement in Donetsk Oblast
Pokrovsk. Screenshot: deepstatemap

The Russian army has undertaken a significant advance on the Russo-Ukrainian front in Donetsk Oblast between the cities of Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk, with the goal of bypassing Pokrovsk's eastern defences and semi-encircling the city.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on air during Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne broadcast

Details: Trehubov reported that the advance of Russian troops was recorded between Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk.

Advertisement:

Quote from Trehubov: "On the Pokrovsk front, there is still a certain advancement on their part – partial wedging between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. They are trying to expand it, while our troops are trying to kill and destroy as much manpower and equipment as possible, slow down the offensive and push them back…

… The storming of the city does not make sense now, because the Russians have already learned what happens if you storm cities like this head-on. Despite all the strength they now have, repeating the ‘meat-grinder assaults’ that occurred in Mariupol and Bakhmut, they still don’t have enough people now.

They will simply be completely wasted. Therefore, they are trying to take the city into partial encirclement."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Russians strike bus carrying civilians in Sumy Oblast, casualties reported
Russia cancels Navy Day parade for first time, Putin visits St Petersburg anyway – video
Russia edges towards Pokrovsk semi-encirclement in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
Hungarian PM slams Ukraine EU integration, alleges war spillover
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian attacks kill two, injure 16 in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
Russians advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState
Three people killed and over 20 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
RECENT NEWS
18:34
Russian flag burned in Georgia and Russian team got woken up by explosions ahead of World Championship match – videos
18:32
Zelenskyy to Macron: It is important that Ukraine and Moldova move towards EU in sync
18:11
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
18:04
Russians strike bus carrying civilians in Sumy Oblast, casualties reported
17:36
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
17:10
Ukrainian drones vs Russian defence industrial base: why is it so difficult for UAVs to destroy weapons production?
17:00
Russian troops kill 58-year-old woman in Kherson
16:44
UK intelligence notes first cancellation of Russian Navy Day parade
15:31
Zelenskyy slaps sanctions on 95 Russian military-linked entities
15:04
Ukraine expects EU's 19th sanctions package to target Russian shadow fleet and military-industrial complex
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: