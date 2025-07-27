All Sections
Ukraine expects EU's 19th sanctions package to target Russian shadow fleet and military-industrial complex

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 27 July 2025, 15:04
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine expects the EU’s 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation to target shadow fleet captains, the military-industrial complex and financial transactions.

Source: Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, on the air of the We-Ukraine channel, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Vlasiuk: "What we want to see in the next or subsequent sanctions packages is, first of all, a counteraction to the oil infrastructure of the Russian Federation. As of now, there are almost 600 tankers in the authorised shadow fleet. I want to move on to oil infrastructure. In the 18th package, a major refinery in India was sanctioned. It had an immediate result. Similarly, one shadow fleet captain was sanctioned in the 18th sanctions package, and it had an immediate result."

Details: Vlasiuk states that Ukraine aims to include shadow fleet captains, sea terminals, port infrastructure and possibly insurance companies – everything collaborating with the Russian shadow fleet.

"Another big topic is the military industry. We propose a number of new categories of goods and substances to expand the list of critical components. I think in the near future we will see a new sanctions package from the NSDC (Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council), which will focus on specific areas of the military industry, and suggest that partners synchronise these measures to weaken the Russian military sector," Vlasiuk added.

The president’s commissioner highlighted that the West and Ukraine want to tackle more deeply the unconventional financial transactions Russia has exploited over the past year to evade sanctions, including cryptocurrency and stablecoin.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 18 July, the EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) approved the long-delayed 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which had been stalled due to opposition from Slovakia and Malta.
  • The package includes sanctions against 26 additional companies for circumventing sanctions, including 11 outside Russia – seven firms in China (three in Hong Kong) and four in Türkiye.
  • It also includes over 100 shadow fleet vessels, a lower price cap on Russian oil and measures targeting banks and companies outside the Russian Federation involved in supporting its war machine.

