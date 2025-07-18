EU's top diplomat Kallas reveals details of EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, finally adopted

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia includes over 100 shadow fleet vessels, a lower price cap on Russian oil and measures targeting banks and companies outside the Russian Federation involved in supporting its war machine.

Source: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas described the agreed 18th package as one of the most powerful ever imposed on Russia.

Quote: "We’re cutting the Kremlin’s war budget further, going after 105 more shadow fleet ships, their enablers, and limiting Russian banks’ access to funding. Nord Stream pipelines will be banned. A lower oil price cap."

Details: Kallas believes the sanctions package will provide additional pressure on the Russian defence industry and Chinese banks helping Russia circumvent sanctions, and create additional obstacles to importing components used in UAVs into Russia.

For the first time, we're designating a flag registry and the biggest Rosneft refinery in India.



Our sanctions also hit those indoctrinating Ukrainian children.



Quote: "For the first time, we're designating a flag registry and the biggest Rosneft refinery in India. Our sanctions also hit those indoctrinating Ukrainian children."

Details: Kallas added that the EU remains determined to further increase pressure on Russia so that ending the aggression "becomes the only path forward for Moscow".

Background:

On the morning of 18 July, the EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) approved the long-delayed 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which had been stalled due to opposition from Slovakia and Malta.

On the evening of 17 July, both countries informed the EU Council that they were ready to withdraw their objections.

