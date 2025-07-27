All Sections
Russian troops kill 58-year-old woman in Kherson

Olga KatsimonSunday, 27 July 2025, 17:00
Russian troops kill 58-year-old woman in Kherson
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson. The shirt reads: "Kherson is Ukraine". Stock photo: Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, Russian troops fatally injured a 58-year-old woman during a strike on the central district of Kherson. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The report states that a 58-year-old local resident sustained critical injuries in the attack.

Despite doctors' efforts, her life could not be saved – she died in hospital from her injuries.

Background: Russian troops unleashed a large-scale attack with drones and artillery on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the morning of 25 July. The strikes claimed one life and left seven people injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

