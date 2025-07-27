Russian troops kill 58-year-old woman in Kherson

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson. The shirt reads: "Kherson is Ukraine". Stock photo: Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, Russian troops fatally injured a 58-year-old woman during a strike on the central district of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The report states that a 58-year-old local resident sustained critical injuries in the attack.

Despite doctors' efforts, her life could not be saved – she died in hospital from her injuries.

Background: Russian troops unleashed a large-scale attack with drones and artillery on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the morning of 25 July. The strikes claimed one life and left seven people injured.

