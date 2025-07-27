All Sections
Russians strike bus carrying civilians in Sumy Oblast, casualties reported

Olga KatsimonSunday, 27 July 2025, 18:04
Sumy city entrance sign. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have struck a bus carrying civilians in Sumy Oblast. Early reports indicate that people have been injured and are receiving medical assistance.

Source: Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov

Details: Initial information revealed that the shelling occurred in the area of the Yunakivka hromada [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Casualties have been reported, the injured are receiving medical aid.

All emergency services have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Background: On the afternoon of Sunday 27 July, Russian troops fatally wounded a 58-year-old woman during a strike on the central district of Kherson.

