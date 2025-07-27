Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws on the reform of Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) and on factoring, both of which are required for Ukraine to receive EU financial aid under the Ukraine Facility initiative.

Source: Zelenskyy’s post following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Details: Ursula von der Leyen noted Ukraine’s progress in meeting the indicators required to access EU financial assistance.

The parties discussed key issues related to European integration, sanctions policy against Russia and anti-corruption reform in Ukraine.

In particular, they discussed a draft law aimed at guaranteeing the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions. Zelenskyy thanked the European Commission for its expert support and stressed that the bill must be adopted as early as next week.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for the adoption of the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia – especially for the decision to lower the price cap on Russian oil. He emphasised that all sanctions packages have been synchronised with and are currently in force in Ukraine.

The two also discussed the next steps needed to open the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. Zelenskyy assured von der Leyen that Ukraine would move forward with this as swiftly as possible.

