Olga KatsimonSunday, 27 July 2025, 19:12
Russians drop FAB-250 bomb on Donetsk Oblast: 1 man killed, 3 injured
FAB-250 bomb. Photo: wikipedia.org

The Russians have dropped a FAB-250 bomb on the village of Illinivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring three others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 16:10 on Sunday, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Illinivka in Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast. A FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a unified gliding and correction module was used against civilians. The explosion hit a residential area.

A 59-year-old man was killed inside his own home. His 56-year-old wife and two neighbours, aged 45 and 57, sustained mine-blast and cranial injuries, fractures and contusions. All three were taken to hospital and received qualified medical assistance.

At least six houses and several vehicles were damaged.

The Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of yet another cynical Russian attack on civilians.

Background: On 27 July, a 54-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

