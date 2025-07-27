All Sections
Russia launches over 15 attacks on district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in one day, injuring civilian

Olga KatsimonSunday, 27 July 2025, 18:55
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

A 54-year-old man has been injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The man received medical assistance and will be treated at home.

Throughout Sunday, Russian forces launched over 15 attacks on the Nikopol district. They targeted the city of Nikopol as well as the Myrove, Pokrov and Marhanets hromadas using heavy artillery and FPV drones [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Serhii Lysak

The attacks caused multiple fires, including in houses and dry grass areas. A nine-storey residential building, a student accommodation building and five vehicles were damaged.

Background: On Sunday 27 July Russian troops struck a bus carrying civilians in Sumy Oblast, killing 3 and injuring 20 civilians.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopolRusso-Ukrainian warattack
