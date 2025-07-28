Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled aircraft to patrol its airspace amid a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 July.

Quote: "To ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland initiated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft on standby were scrambled and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on the highest level of combat readiness."

Details: The statement added that these actions are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering zones that are under threat of attack.

"Operational Command is monitoring the current situation and subordinate forces and assets remain fully ready to respond immediately," the official statement said.

Background: On the night of 27-28 July, Russian forces conducted a combined attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in many oblasts, including the capital.

