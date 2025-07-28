All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 28 July 2025, 06:31
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Polish fighter jets. Photo: Getty Images

Poland scrambled aircraft to patrol its airspace amid a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 July.

Source: Polish Ministry of Defence

Quote: "To ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland initiated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft on standby were scrambled and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on the highest level of combat readiness."

Advertisement:

Details: The statement added that these actions are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering zones that are under threat of attack.

"Operational Command is monitoring the current situation and subordinate forces and assets remain fully ready to respond immediately," the official statement said.

Background: On the night of 27-28 July, Russian forces conducted a combined attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in many oblasts, including the capital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRusso-Ukrainian warmissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
Ukraine to receive 33,000 AI strike kits for combat drones – FT
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
All News
Poland
Krakow launches investigation into Pole fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
RECENT NEWS
11:31
Share of Ukrainian-made weapons in Defence Procurement Agency contracts exceeds 71%
10:48
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
10:40
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
09:37
Ukraine's air defence downs 311 out of 331 Russian aerial assets, Kinzhal missiles fail to reach targets
09:17
Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported
08:55
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:49
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
07:32
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
07:11
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
06:31
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: