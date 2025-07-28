Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
Monday, 28 July 2025, 07:11
Russian forces have lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 340 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,050,250 (+1,000) military personnel;
- 11,061 (+4) tanks;
- 23,064 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,826 (+4) artillery systems;
- 1,450 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,201 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 48,393 (+235) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,546 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 56,596 (+103) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
