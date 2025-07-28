Ukrainian ambassador on anti-corruption agencies situation: Germany will not turn blind eye to anti-corruption issues

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, has stated that Berlin will not turn a blind eye to issues of anti-corruption and the rule of law in its support for Kyiv’s path towards the European Union, as these are core principles of the EU.

Source: Makeiev in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Commenting on law No. 12414 passed last week – which makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general – Makeiev stressed that anti-corruption and the rule of law are fundamental principles of the European Union and are not up for debate.

"When you take on a leadership role in supporting Ukraine on this path, as Germany is doing, it’s unrealistic to expect that basic issues like these would be overlooked," the ambassador emphasised.

Regarding Ukraine’s EU integration, Makeiev expressed hope for a new initiative agreed upon by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chancellor Friedrich Merz during talks in Berlin.

"This involves the revival of Ukrainian-German intergovernmental consultations. Germany maintains this format only with selected countries – such as France, Poland and Japan. We will work to ensure that European integration is at the core of all bilateral cooperation," he said.

Makeiev also commented on Merz’s recent speech in the Bundestag regarding the EU budget, in which the chancellor said he saw no need to allocate funding for Ukraine’s accession within the multiannual financial framework up to 2034.

The ambassador stated that he would follow up on the matter and clarify what was meant as soon as he returned to Berlin from Kyiv.

"I very much hope – and am even confident – that Friedrich Merz did not mean to suggest that Ukraine will not join the EU by 2034, or that Germany does not see Ukraine as a member by then. That would be completely out of character for the current government," the ambassador stressed.

He reiterated that a merit-based approach – a policy grounded in progress and achievements – remains the foundation of Germany’s stance on the issue.

"Moreover, Germany has clearly stated that it is taking on a leadership role in guiding Ukraine towards EU membership and in coordinating this effort with our partners. This includes helping to overcome obstacles such as vetoes from other countries. They are actively engaging with us and are open to our requests," Makeiev concluded.

Background:

On 25 July, Ukrainian Parliamentary Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that the presidential bill aimed at correcting the situation regarding the independence of NABU and SAPO is scheduled for review on 31 July.

Against the backdrop of the controversial law tying NABU and SAPO to the prosecutor general, President Zelenskyy stated that he does not intend to jeopardise Ukraine’s European integration.

