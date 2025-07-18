Reuters: Germany's Merz casts doubt on Ukraine joining EU by 2034
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has cast doubt on whether Ukraine can secure EU membership before the current seven-year budget period comes to a close.
Source: Merz at a press conference with Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Berlin on Friday 18 July, as reported by Reuters
Details: Merz stressed that Germany's top priority is to make efforts to end the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, after which Ukraine's recovery will be discussed.
He confirmed that Ukraine’s reconstruction would be closely linked to its process of joining the European Union, "but that's going to take a number of years".
"It will probably not even affect the EU's current medium-term financial outlook," the German chancellor added, referring to the seven-year budget cycle from 2028 to 2034.
Merz also said that as long as Ukraine is under attack, EU accession is impossible in any case.
Background:
- Notably, the European Union's draft long-term budget for 2028-2034, which has been criticised by Germany, allocates €100 billion in support of Ukraine.
- If Ukraine joins the EU in 2034, the €100 billion budget for aid to Ukraine will be revised.
