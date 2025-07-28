IRIS-T manufacturer tests ground robot in Ukraine

Diehl, a German company known for producing IRIS-T air defence systems, has tested a ground robotic system in Ukraine. This marks the first instance of an international company testing a development within the framework of the Test in Ukraine platform, recently launched by Brave1, a Ukrainian state-backed tech cluster.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation on Telegram, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project created by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Quote: "The company tested the ground robotic system under conditions as close to combat as possible at the training centre of the 3rd Assault Brigade… As a result, the Diehl team received feedback from soldiers and clear recommendations for adapting the development to the real front."

Details: The ministry also reiterated that Test in Ukraine is a platform for foreign companies wishing to test their UAVs, ground robotic systems, naval drones, electronic warfare systems or AI-based solutions under conditions that cannot be replicated in any laboratory worldwide.

Background:

Ukraine introduced the platform for testing foreign defence technologies under the Brave1 tech cluster initiative in mid-July 2025.

Brave1 explained that manufacturers will be able to test products directly on site, allowing them to make adjustments in real time. Alternatively, they can entrust testing to Brave1, whose specialists will conduct testing independently and provide partners with a detailed report on the results.

