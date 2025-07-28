All Sections
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast leaves one man dead and another injured

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 28 July 2025, 18:51
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast leaves one man dead and another injured
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv Oblast, with a drone on the evening of 28 July, killing one man and injuring another.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy has attacked the Derhachi hromada with a drone. A Russian FPV drone struck a car in the village of Velyki Prokhody at around 17:00. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 75-year-old man was killed in the attack. Another man was injured and was taken to hospital, where medical personnel are providing all the treatment he needs."

