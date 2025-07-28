Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast leaves one man dead and another injured

Russian troops attacked the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv Oblast, with a drone on the evening of 28 July, killing one man and injuring another.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy has attacked the Derhachi hromada with a drone. A Russian FPV drone struck a car in the village of Velyki Prokhody at around 17:00. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

A 75-year-old man was killed in the attack. Another man was injured and was taken to hospital, where medical personnel are providing all the treatment he needs."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!