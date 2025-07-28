Russians attack local shop in Sumy Oblast with drones, injuring person
Monday, 28 July 2025, 22:41
Four Russian drones attacked the Buryn hromada in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 28 July, injuring a woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A local shop was destroyed in the strike. One of the shop assistants was injured. She received emergency medical treatment and there is no threat to her life."
Details: Residential buildings, a community arts centre, non-residential premises and cars were also damaged.
