All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy welcomes Trump's new deadline for Russia

Oleh PavliukMonday, 28 July 2025, 22:46
Zelenskyy welcomes Trump's new deadline for Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Donald Trump for his intention to end Russian aggression against Ukraine, responding to a new deadline the US president has announced to Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy praised the US president's "clear stance and expressed determination", adding that at this moment, "a lot can change through strength for real peace".

Advertisement:

Quote: "I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war. Ukraine remains committed to peace and will work tirelessly with the US to make both our countries safer, stronger and more prosperous." 

Background:

  • On Monday 28 July, Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Vladimir Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.
  • Trump said the new deadline would be "about 10 or 12 days from today" [28 July].
  • In response to Trump’s latest ultimatum, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that the US president is approaching war with Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyynegotiations
Advertisement:
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
EU warns Kyiv it will halt funding unless anti-corruption agencies' independence is restored
UpdatedDrones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
Ukrainian government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications
All News
Trump
Former Russian president threatens war against US after Trump's latest ultimatum
US Senator Graham: Putin was wrong about Trump
Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days
RECENT NEWS
15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
14:41
Ukraine calls for boycott of Russian delegation led by sanctioned diplomat Matvienko in Geneva
13:50
Polish logistics companies complain about lack of Ukrainian grain
13:44
UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people
13:43
Ukrainian ambassador: "Germany understands we need our people back to rebuild the country"
13:42
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
13:26
Ukraine officially recognises deportation of Ukrainians from Poland in 1944–1951
13:24
Poland accuses Colombian national of arson attacks ordered by Russian intelligence
12:52
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with MLRS: 5 killed, 3 more injured
12:48
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: