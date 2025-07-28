Zelenskyy welcomes Trump's new deadline for Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Donald Trump for his intention to end Russian aggression against Ukraine, responding to a new deadline the US president has announced to Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy praised the US president's "clear stance and expressed determination", adding that at this moment, "a lot can change through strength for real peace".

Quote: "I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war. Ukraine remains committed to peace and will work tirelessly with the US to make both our countries safer, stronger and more prosperous."

Background:

On Monday 28 July, Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Vladimir Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.

Trump said the new deadline would be "about 10 or 12 days from today" [28 July].

In response to Trump’s latest ultimatum, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that the US president is approaching war with Russia.

