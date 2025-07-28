Trump promises to shorten 50-day deadline for Putin to reach peace deal

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to reach a peace agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump ahead of his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland, as quoted by The New York Post and reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president once again expressed his dissatisfaction with Putin's actions, particularly the continued missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Quote: "We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever. You have bodies lying all over the street… I’m disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed at him." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Trump stated that he would "reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer what's going to happen".

Two weeks have passed since the statement about the 50-day deadline was made. Putin has not commented on Trump's statements.

Background:

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose "severe tariffs" at "about 100%" on Russian goods if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Previously, Trump expressed doubt – perhaps for the first time – that the Russian ruler wants peace, saying "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin."

Trump also confirmed his intention to supply various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot systems, which will be fully paid for.

