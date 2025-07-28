All Sections
Trump promises to shorten 50-day deadline for Putin to reach peace deal

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 July 2025, 15:37
Trump promises to shorten 50-day deadline for Putin to reach peace deal
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to reach a peace agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump ahead of his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland, as quoted by The New York Post and reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president once again expressed his dissatisfaction with Putin's actions, particularly the continued missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Quote: "We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever. You have bodies lying all over the street… I’m disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed at him."  [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Trump stated that he would "reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer what's going to happen".

Two weeks have passed since the statement about the 50-day deadline was made. Putin has not commented on Trump's statements.

Background:

negotiationsTrumpPutinwar
