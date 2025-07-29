All Sections
Russians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 16 people killed

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 29 July 2025, 07:38
Rescue workers. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Sixteen people have been killed and another 35 injured in a Russian strike on a prison in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 28-29 July.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district eight times overnight, reportedly with glide bombs. One of the strikes hit a prison. Sixteen people have been killed and 35 injured."

Details: Fedorov said medical treatment is being provided to those affected.

The prison building was destroyed and nearby houses were damaged in the attack.

