All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy

Tetyana Vysotska, Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 29 July 2025, 16:01
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has reiterated that restoring the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) is crucial to Ukraine’s anti-corruption framework, ahead of an upcoming vote in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on a draft law aimed at ensuring the independence of these bodies.

Source: a statement by a spokesperson of the Commission that has been obtained by European Pravda

Details: During a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a clear message: Ukraine must continue strengthening its democratic foundations as a future EU member and preserve the independence of its key anti-corruption institutions, which are cornerstones of the rule of law.

Advertisement:

The Commission is urging the Verkhovna Rada to urgently adopt the bill to address the current challenges to NABU and SAPO's independence.

"The respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are fundamental elements of the European Union. They are at the core of the accession process and respond to the demands from the Ukrainian population. As a candidate country, Ukraine is expected to uphold these standards fully," the spokesperson said.

They stressed that "there cannot be compromise" and that the EU expects the Ukrainian authorities to "work hard to restore the trust of its citizens and its international partners through decisive steps on rule of law".

Read also: Silence is no longer an option: the West must rethink its Ukraine policy 

Background:

  • On 25 July, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the president's draft law to restore NABU and SAPO’s independence would be considered on 31 July.
  • Following the adoption of a law that placed these agencies under the control of the Prosecutor General, the EU reportedly issued a diplomatic warning to Kyiv of possible consequences should parliament fail to repeal the relevant provisions of draft law No 12414.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Europecorruption
Advertisement:
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
All News
Europe
Europe unprepared to move troops quickly in case of war with Russia – EU commissioner
Trump's pledge of Patriots for Ukraine leaves allies scrambling for details – Reuters
Poland's foreign minister: Russia, not Europe, should pay for arms for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:04
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
20:17
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
19:37
Ukrainian flag raised as Defence Intelligence forces crushes Russians on occupied Tendra Spit – video
19:12
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss law on reinforcing Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions
19:11
Ukraine debunks Kremlin's claims of "Alpine plot" to replace Zelenskyy
18:53
Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:49
Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos
18:15
Lithuania moves air defence unit closer to Belarusian border
17:50
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
17:42
Ukraine's foreign minister on Trump cutting deadline for Putin: We value his clarity and strength
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: