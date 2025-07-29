Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters

On 29 July, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom rejected the appeal of Russian billionaire and oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler against the sanctions imposed on him over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK imposed sanctions on Shvidler in March 2022 due to his ties with former Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich and his previous position as a director of Russian steel producer Evraz.

The Russian oligarch claimed that the sanctions had ruined his business and severely affected his and his family’s lives, also arguing that not all billionaires linked to Russia were subjected to restrictions in the UK.

However, the Supreme Court, by a vote of four to one, dismissed Shvidler’s appeal, ruling that there was a "rational connection" between the sanctions and the aim of encouraging the billionaire to oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and put pressure on Abramovich.

The judges stated that sanctions against Shvidler "sends a clear signal to people in Mr Shvidler’s position that they would be wise to distance themselves from Russian business now".

In a separate ruling on Tuesday, the UK Supreme Court also rejected the appeal of Russian businessman Sergei Naumenko, whose €44 million superyacht had been seized in London.

Background: The UK government earlier stated it could sue Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to secure US$3.2 billion from the proceeds of the sale of Chelsea football club for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.

